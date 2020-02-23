International students seek host families

Visiting international students aged 15-17 years old are seeking host families in the area for an academic year or semester. Exchange students will come from countries such as Brazil, Norway, China, and Germany. Hosting a student can be a great way to learn a new culture and add a little spark to your daily routine while promoting international diplomacy at a local level.

The sponsoring program is Forte International Exchange Association (FIEA), a non-profit organization which has offered the opportunity for academic and cultural exchange to international high school students who would like to come to the United States on a J-1 Visa since 2000.

Host families can be married or single adults (25 years or older), with or without children. Host families can have children in the house or be empty nesters. Host families agree to provide a room/shared room, three meals a day and loving support, as well as a desire to share American culture and learn about a new one.