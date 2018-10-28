Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking individuals to serve as area representatives in the local community.

ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students from around the world. Students are ages 15 to 18 and have passed a series of academic and character requirements.

Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students to study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. Area representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising and there is also a bonus opportunity.

For information about ASSE or becoming an area representative, contact the Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or asseusawest@asse.com, or visit host.asse.com.

