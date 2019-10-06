BURLEY — A free six-week “Living Well with Chronic Pain” workshop will be held Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Burley.
The six-week series will begin Oct. 9 and is being offered to the community by Intermountain Healthcare as a way to help people move more, feel less pain, and enjoy life more fully. Classes will be held in the Cassia Regional Hospital Boardroom.
