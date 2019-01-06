TWIN FALLS — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers of Magic Valley Inc. is seeking additional board members, specifically persons who reside in Blaine, Minidoka, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome or Lincoln counties. The agency is especially seeking persons who may have retired from their professional jobs yet want to continue to contribute their experience, knowledge and expertise.
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is a nonprofit, 501c (3) organization that provides non-medical volunteer services to help chronically ill, frail elderly and disabled individuals live independently in their homes. IVC has served citizens in the Magic Valley for more than 21 years.
IVC is governed by a board of directors which is responsible for its strategic plan process, budget, policies and the oversight of the executive director. Meetings are held once a month (September through May) at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
Serving on IVC’s board of directors is an opportunity to join the community’s efforts to ensure access to health care for those who are chronically ill, frail elderly and disabled and who wish to remain home as long as possible. Anyone interested in participating in meaningful volunteerism can contact executive director Edie Schab at 208-733-6333.
