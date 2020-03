JEROME — A permanent display of the works of local Idaho Writers League authors is on exhibit at Renew, 111 E. Main St., in downtown Jerome. The Idaho Writers League, chartered in 1940, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Works of many of the authors are also available at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., and may also be checked out by residents in Jerome, Kimberly, Filer and Buhl.