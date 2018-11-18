TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Writer’s League yearly conference was held Sept. 21 and 22 in Moscow. The six statewide IWL chapters of Coeur d’Alene, Palouse (Moscow), Pocatello, Sandpoint, Twin Falls, and Writers on the Rim of Magic Valley were each represented. Writing workshops were presented at the conference, including developing characters, writing historical fiction, great dialogue, and fantasy, learning how to submit manuscripts to magazines and how to self-publish.
The Idaho Writer’s League membership includes entering writing contests. The total entries statewide were 127 manuscripts with 89 winning entries. The Twin Falls Chapter held 15 of those winning entries, divided between Jean Cowden of Filer, Vaughn Phelps of Twin Falls, Win Lenore Mobley and Linda Helms, both of Jerome.
The Twin Falls Chapter meets the third Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 415-317-6534 or 208-421-6632 and leave a message or email Jciranch@msn.com with Idaho Writer’s League in the subject line.
