Idaho Tourism office hosts regional meetings

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Commerce’s Tourism Development office has scheduled meetings this month throughout the state with each of the seven designated travel regions.

The Twin Falls meeting for regions 4 and 7 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N.

Participants will learn more about tourism efforts, programs and grants.

Current Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant recipients, organizations interested in learning about the 2020 grant application and anyone involved in the tourism industry are invited to attend. Idaho Travel Council representatives will attend the meeting.

The Idaho Travel Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 at the Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State St. in Boise, to discuss insights learned during the regional meetings.

