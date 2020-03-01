Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association elects officers

TWIN FALLS -- The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association announced the 2020 officers and board of directors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Nolevanko of Komet Irrigation, Twin Falls, will serve as president. Cole Kaiserman of Interwest Supply, Caldwell, was approved as vice president and Daniel Axness of Idaho Power Co., Boise, was elected as treasurer.

Four new board members were elected to the board of directors: Chad Draper of 2M Company, Meridian; Zander Miles of B.A. Fischer Sales Company Inc., Boise; Joe Escobar of Rain For Rent, Idaho Falls; and Dustin Osterhout of Butte Irrigation, Paul. They join Jim Lupton of Silver Creek Supply, Twin Falls, and Kent Kidd of Valmont Industries, Declo. Shane Stevenson of Agri-Lines Irrigation, Mountain Home, will serve as the immediate past president.

The following members will serve as committee chairmen for association activities this year: Education Chairman, Howard Neibling of University of Idaho, Kimberly; Scholarship Chairman, Dirk Leavitt of Valmont Industries, American Falls; 2021 Winter Show Ag Chairman, David Siegel of Rain For Rent, Idaho Falls; and Winter Show Turf Chairman, Justin Nef of 2M Company, Idaho Falls. Tondee Clark of Boise has begun her 24th year as secretary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0