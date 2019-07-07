BUHL — The Idaho Foodbank will present two classes of the Cooking Matters program.
“Cooking Matters at the Store” classes will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and at 1:30 p.m. July 27 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl. Each separate course will take about 1½ hours.
Participants will learn about nutrition, comparing unit prices, understanding food labels, finding whole grains and shopping on a budget.
The course is free for the public. Those attending will also receive a $10 gift card for groceries.
To sign up for the class, contact the Buhl library at 208-543-6500 or buhllibrary30@gmail.com.
