BOISE — The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of the 2019 grants for nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger.
This year 35 organizations across the state received grants, including two nonprofits in the Magic Valley: Helping Hearts and Hands, $2,293; and Mountain View Christian Center, $2,200, food pantry.
The grants, totaling $100,000, were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity with new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc., and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.
Established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief to their communities. The funds for the grants come from taxpayers who chose to donate through their state tax returns.
The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.
“Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank fund,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank said in a statement. “I am emboldened by the applications we see each year and I am hopeful as the grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho. Their efforts are crucial in helping Idahoans find their footing and resilience during a tough time.”
