Idaho Dental Foundation seeks grant applicants
BOISE — The Idaho Dental Foundation is seeking applicants for grants up to $2,500.

The grant-funding objectives include projects or initiatives that improve the oral health of Idaho’s underserved citizens, including uninsured and low-income Idahoans. The grants aim to address multiple needs across the state, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho Dental Foundation is a nonprofit organization for charitable, educational and scientific purposes including grant distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt under sections 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The foundation is a subsidiary of the Idaho State Dental Association.

The deadline for submissions is June 3. Grant applications are available at theisda.org/member-center/idaho-dental-foundation.

