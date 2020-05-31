Idaho Association of Highway Districts awards scholarships

BOISE — The Idaho Association of Highway Districts announced awards of seven $1,000 college scholarships to students within the Magic Valley.
The IAHD Scholarship Fund has awarded 17 $1,000 college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of highway district employees and commissioners throughout Idaho in 2020. The objective of the association’s scholarship fund is to help deserving Idaho students from predominantly underserved rural areas receive a college education.
The recipients are:
Kylie Churchill is a freshman at Idaho State University where she maintains a 3.8 GPA and is pursuing a degree in occupational therapy. Completing her degree will bring her one step closer to achieving her goal of serving others. She volunteers within her community, including 4-H, Beehives and as a kindergarten aid.
Madison Pedrow is a senior at Filer High School where she maintains a 3.55 GPA. In the fall of 2020, she will attend the College of Southern Idaho to pursue a degree in exercise science and become a physical therapist. She participates in cross country and track and field. She has volunteered in her community’s food drive and numerous town celebrations. She was also the recipient of a life saving award by assisting a member of her community who was having a stroke.
Megan Pedrow is a senior at Filer High School where she maintains a 3.69 GPA. In the fall of 2020, she will enroll at the College of Southern Idaho where she will pursue a degree in elementary education in hopes of becoming a teacher. She has assisted her school’s technology department, volunteered for a community food drive, and was also a recipient of a life saving award.
Porter Robertson graduated from Dietrich High School where he maintained a 3.9 GPA. In the fall of 2020, he will continue his education at Brigham Young University-Idaho to pursue a degree in business management. He has also served as class president, a student mentor and as a peer coordinator.
Sydney Smyer will enter her senior year at Idaho State University in the fall of 2020. She maintains a 3.8 GPA while pursuing a degree in radiographic science. She is a two-time recipient of a scholarship from the IAHD Scholarship Fund. As treasurer for the Student Society of Radiographic Technologists, she regularly creates fundraisers and balances the club’s budget.
Abbie Waldorf will attend Nightingale College in the fall of 2020 to pursue a degree in nursing. While serving her mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she volunteered in a nursing home and realized she wanted to pursue a degree in the health care field. She was also high school valedictorian, a member of the National Honor Society, served several roles within FFA, served in HEFY, and was involved with the Business Professionals of America.
Kayanna Zamora is a sophomore at Idaho State University where she is pursuing her degree in nursing and Spanish for health professionals. She will be a junior this fall, and is a two-time awardee of the IAHD Scholarship Fund. She maintains a 3.95 GPA and has recently acquired her certified nursing assistant certification. She has been active with the Key Club, Bible Club, National Honor Society, Toys for Tots and the Buhl Food Drive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!