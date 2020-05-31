Idaho Association of Highway Districts awards scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The Idaho Association of Highway Districts announced awards of seven $1,000 college scholarships to students within the Magic Valley.

The IAHD Scholarship Fund has awarded 17 $1,000 college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of highway district employees and commissioners throughout Idaho in 2020. The objective of the association’s scholarship fund is to help deserving Idaho students from predominantly underserved rural areas receive a college education.

The recipients are:

Kylie Churchill is a freshman at Idaho State University where she maintains a 3.8 GPA and is pursuing a degree in occupational therapy. Completing her degree will bring her one step closer to achieving her goal of serving others. She volunteers within her community, including 4-H, Beehives and as a kindergarten aid.

Madison Pedrow is a senior at Filer High School where she maintains a 3.55 GPA. In the fall of 2020, she will attend the College of Southern Idaho to pursue a degree in exercise science and become a physical therapist. She participates in cross country and track and field. She has volunteered in her community’s food drive and numerous town celebrations. She was also the recipient of a life saving award by assisting a member of her community who was having a stroke.