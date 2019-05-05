{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Benjamin Behm, a senior at Twin Falls High School and son of Julie Behm who works in the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, was awarded one of seven scholarships from the Idaho Association of Counties. Behm will receive $1,000 for his college education.

The fund was created to provide scholarships to children of county elected officials, county employees and grandchildren of county elected officials. County elected officials and employees contribute to the fund through personal donations and fundraisers such as auctions.

This is the 16th year the scholarships have been awarded. The selection was made from a pool of 72 applicants.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments