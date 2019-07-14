Requirements for law enforcement officers

Screening applicants for the Twin Falls Police Department, or any Idaho law enforcement agency, involves a thorough process. Based on the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) requirements, the qualifications include being a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years of age, Twin Falls Police spokesman J.P. O'Donnell said.

A background investigation is required, as are drug tests, a polygraph test, psychological and medical examinations, O'Donnell said.

Candidates must be able to do a set number of push-ups and sit-ups. Running 300 meters in less than 77 seconds is a requirement, as is running 1½ miles in just over 17 minutes. They must be able to perform a vertical jump of 14 inches.

O'Donnell noted that officers will train with prospective candidates to prepare them for the physical tests.