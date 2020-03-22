Hospice Visions steps up effort to help veterans

TWIN FALLS — Hospice Visions Inc. has announced it is now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Level 5 is the highest level WHV partners can attain and includes several new required activities and yearly recertification.

As a partner, Hospice Visions Inc., is providing specialized care to veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness. Aside from existing partner requirements, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of regional mentor to other WHV partners working to enhance their programs.

“When we set out to create the Level 5 program we knew that it had to be different to truly showcase the efforts needed to go above and beyond. Not only have you demonstrated your commitment, but you have helped shape the program and have continued as an example of what all hospice partners should strive to be,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.

NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for veteran-centered care, especially as veterans are aging and need access to palliative and hospice care.

Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org and about Hospice Visions Inc., at hospicevisions.org.

