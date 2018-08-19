Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Joseph Rasch Scholarship

Pictured from left: Hospice Visions Executive Director Tami Slatter presents Charity Clausen with the 2018 Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Charity Clausen is the 2018 recipient of the Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship.

Tami Slatter, from Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions Home Health & Visions Home Care LLC, presented her with the award on Aug. 1.

Joseph Rasch was a beloved Hospice Visions worker who passed away in November 2017. The goal of the Joseph T. Rasch Scholarship is to help people who are active and motivated to dedicate themselves to the field of nursing.

For more information on how to apply for next year’s scholarship, call 208-735-0121 or 208-732-5365, or visit hospicevisions.org or visionshomecare.com and click on the Joseph T. Rasch Nursing Scholarship heading.

