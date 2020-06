Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jared Nessen of Rupert was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest honor society for all academic disciplines.

Nessen is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.