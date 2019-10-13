HOLLISTER — The Hollister Elementary School has received a $750 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“We are so excited to receive the Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant!” Principal Jenni Jacobson said in a statement. “This funding will help us purchase a marquee sign for our school, allowing for greater development of our community and school through improved communication. Thank you for your generosity and continued support of education in rural communities like ours.”
To date in 2019, Northwest Farm Credit Services has committed more than $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.
