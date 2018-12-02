BURLEY — Keep a close eye on the library hours as they change during season. There are a lot of activities going on while the kids are on winter break.
Storytime hours are Thursday and Friday mornings at 10:30. Thursday evening storytime at 5 p.m. will only be offered on Dec. 6 and 13.
Storytime
Dec. 6-7: Winter Wonderland
Evening storytime is Pancake and Pajama day.
Dec. 13-14: Christmas Classics
Dec. 20-21: Santa is coming to Town
No evening storytime due to closing early.
Santa will be paying a visit after storytime is over. Have your list ready and check it twice before telling and giving Santa your letter.
Dec. 27-28: Happy New Year
No evening storytime due to closing early.
Children and
Teen Programs
Dec. 5: Making Snow at 4:30 p.m. Learning how to make fake snow and coloring with it.
Dec. 12: Making Slime at 4:30 p.m. Exploring different brands of products to determine the best slime.
Dec. 19: Stealth- all day. A coloring page will be set out with crayons for children to color throughout the day.
Dec. 26: Wii at 3 p.m.—four-player game that will be rotated between rounds.
Dec. 27: Board Games at 3 p.m.—Multiple board games will be played during the time.
Dec. 28: Movie at 3 p.m. The movie is about a reindeer who helps find a new year.
3D Printing will be held on Dec. 15 at 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.. This program is for absolute beginners. During the program you meet the printer, get started with basic software, and build a basic object. This program is for 12 and older. Must sign up on tindercad.com prior to class. As well as registering at the library as there is only limited space available. After taking the program printing is available for the individual to print an object once a week for free.
Family Programs
Dec. 8: Animation Academy: Talking to Characters at 1-2 p.m.
Dec. 8: Movie at 2 p.m. The movie is about two princesses and one princess has magical powers that no one knows about. Not even her youngest sister.
Please join the Burley Public Library on December 20, around 6:30 p.m.
If the doors are still shut, then just give a knock!
Someone will open and invite you all in,
And then we can let the Grinch Party begin!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.