BURLEY — Keep a close eye on the library hours as they change during season. There are a lot of activities going on while the kids are on winter break.

Storytime hours are Thursday and Friday mornings at 10:30. Thursday evening storytime at 5 p.m. will only be offered on Dec. 6 and 13.

Storytime

Dec. 6-7: Winter Wonderland

Evening storytime is Pancake and Pajama day.

Dec. 13-14: Christmas Classics

Dec. 20-21: Santa is coming to Town

No evening storytime due to closing early.

Santa will be paying a visit after storytime is over. Have your list ready and check it twice before telling and giving Santa your letter.

Dec. 27-28: Happy New Year

No evening storytime due to closing early.

Children and

Teen Programs

Dec. 5: Making Snow at 4:30 p.m. Learning how to make fake snow and coloring with it.

Dec. 12: Making Slime at 4:30 p.m. Exploring different brands of products to determine the best slime.

Dec. 19: Stealth- all day. A coloring page will be set out with crayons for children to color throughout the day.

Dec. 26: Wii at 3 p.m.—four-player game that will be rotated between rounds.

Dec. 27: Board Games at 3 p.m.—Multiple board games will be played during the time.

Dec. 28: Movie at 3 p.m. The movie is about a reindeer who helps find a new year.

3D Printing will be held on Dec. 15 at 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.. This program is for absolute beginners. During the program you meet the printer, get started with basic software, and build a basic object. This program is for 12 and older. Must sign up on tindercad.com prior to class. As well as registering at the library as there is only limited space available. After taking the program printing is available for the individual to print an object once a week for free.

Family Programs

Dec. 8: Animation Academy: Talking to Characters at 1-2 p.m.

Dec. 8: Movie at 2 p.m. The movie is about two princesses and one princess has magical powers that no one knows about. Not even her youngest sister.

Please join the Burley Public Library on December 20, around 6:30 p.m.

If the doors are still shut, then just give a knock!

Someone will open and invite you all in,

And then we can let the Grinch Party begin!

