JEROME — The eighth annual Hogwarts Harvest Festival will be hosted by the Jerome Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. on U.S. Highway 93, Jerome.
The festival will feature trick-or-treating from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and a costume parade at 11 a.m. Other activities will include displays with Professor Sprout, Hagrid’s pumpkin patch, Hogwarts Express, fortunes by Professor Trelawney, Olivander’s Wand Shop and more. The event is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Scarrow Meats.
