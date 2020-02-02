JEROME — The History at the Barn events will feature “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93, Jerome.
The programs are presented by the College of Southern Idaho History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and the Mountain View Barn.
Dinner will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. and the free programs will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“The Jazz Age/Harlem Renaissance” conversation will be held Feb. 6 with Dr. Jeff Fox and Professor Benjamin Britton of CSI. The reading is “New World Coming: The 1920s and the Making of the Modern World” by Nathan Miller.
“Prohibition” conversation will be held Feb. 20 with Dr. Russel Tremayne of CSI. The reading is “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent.
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation will be held March 5 with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI. The reading is “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon.
For more information, call 208-732-6885.
