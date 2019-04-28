TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 11 a.m. Friday at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30, west of Twin Falls.
During the celebration, three trees will be planted on the museum grounds and the Buhl Rotary Club will give away 100 seedlings.
Free admission and open to the public.
