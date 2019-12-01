TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will hold a tree trimming event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30.
Visitors are invited for refreshments and to help trim the sagebrush tree with old-fashioned paper chains and other ornaments.
The event will also include a discussion about the lecture series schedule and the upcoming topics and speakers for this winter. Some of the speakers for the series will include Shawn Willsey, Alex Kunkel, Jim Gentry, Brian Olmstead, Karen Olen and Dave Heidemann.
For more information, contact the museum at 208-736-4675.
