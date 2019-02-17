TWIN FALLS — If you've ever spent an afternoon playing in the button jar, this presentation is for you.
The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will host the Pioneer Button Club at 1 p.m. Saturday at the old Union School, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.
Learn about identifying military and other uniform buttons, materials from which buttons have been made and the fun of collecting them. Bring along whatever you've dug up with a metal detector, and we will try to identify it for you.
Admission is free. Park on the lawn behind the museum.
