HEYBURN — Standing out in school isn’t always the best idea.
But Heyburn Elementary School fifth-graders standing up brought some in the audience to tears — in a good way.
As the lyrics “Stand, for the ones who went before us. Stand for those who took the fall,” rang out through the school’s gymnasium, different groups of fifth-graders rose to their feet holding photos of family members who served in the military.
“I needed some tissues to go along with that,” said Heyburn resident Linda Byce as she dabbed her eyes after the “Tribute to the Military”performance. “I have gone to lots of these types of programs and the school went above and beyond with this one. It was totally inclusive and recognized all veterans both past and present.”
Byce was a U.S. Air Force flight nurse at the end of the Vietnam War.
“The amount of work the teachers went through getting them all to pay attention and to know their parts is amazing,” Byce said.
Before the program, guests at the school were greeted by students who opened the front doors to the school for them and by a large banner, complete with colorful handprints, thanking veterans for their service.
Teacher Tyna Christensen said almost 90 fifth-graders worked on the program since nearly the beginning of school this fall and they presented it twice on Monday.
Students performed a ceremony that included Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy flags, gave history presentations on the military branches, marched and sang “I’m Proud to be an American,” and performed the song in American Sign Language.
“My favorite part was learning sign language for the song,” Erik Diaz, 11, said. Diaz also enjoyed learning about the branches of the military.
Student commanders were chosen to represent the branches and to lead the students in groups as they marched to the performance area. Several students in each group gave speeches on the history of the branch they represented and then the group sang the branch’s anthem before marching back to the bleachers.
“I think the program is a great way to keep them interested in the history and in America,” Rex Quanstrom of Burley said. Quanstrom is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War as a jet mechanic.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Quanstrom’s wife, Shirley. “It helps the younger generation know what the military has done to keep the country safe.”
Elias Christensen, 11, participated in the Navy presentation and delivered some of its history.
“The point of this is just to honor our veterans and all of their service that they gave us,” said Elias, son of Tyna Christensen.
Tyna Christensen, along with teacher Josh Greenwalt and paraeducator Tammy Barendregt, sang a song about Arlington Cemetery as a tribute to the country’s fallen soldiers as photo slides of the cemetery were shown.
“I hope the students take away from this a sense of patriotism and what we owe to the people who served for us,” Greenwalt said.
Christensen said the students study U.S. history in the fifth grade, so it was a good way to incorporate the county’s history while teaching students to respect veterans and the importance of patriotism.
“I think it helps give these kids a sense of their country and a sense of pride for their country,” Christensen said.
After the program, veterans and current military members were invited to a reception given by the K-Kids, a Kiwanis Club youth group, where they were presented with refreshments and signed thank-you cards.
