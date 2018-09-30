HEYBURN – Heyburn’s inaugural Riverton Pumpkin Festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Riverside Park in Heyburn. The festival was put together by a group of local citizens called “HOPE,” Heyburn Organization Promoting Child Safety and Community Awareness, in hopes of bringing the community together.
“I am so excited to be part of this community event that gets to take place in Heyburn. Surrounding cities such as Paul and Rupert have events and celebrations, we need something in Heyburn! The Riverton Pumpkin Festival is going to be just the thing. Raising safety awareness and offering something fun for the community members as well,” Lane Baker, Heyburn resident, said of the event.
It is called the “Riverton” festival because that is the name given to the community in 1906. Later, the name was changed to Heyburn after Senator Heyburn. There will be live entertainment by the Jason Lugo Band, a southern Idaho grown band that plays at most big county fairs, events, and private venues. Jason Lugo has opened for many major country acts like Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentury, Restless Heart, David Nail and many more.
There will be free hamburgers and hotdogs, donated by Dot Foods, cooked by volunteers from the city. There will be family friendly vendors from around the community and surrounding cities. Mikey’s Kettle Corn and Churrolicious churros from Twin Falls will be there. There will be freshly made desserts, italian sodas, and coffee from Java Lunch Box.
In addition to the music and food, there will be emergency vehicles on display to promote safety. Local fire departments from Burley, Heyburn, and Paul will be showcasing firetrucks. Minidoka Memorial Hospital will have an ambulance on display, Minidoka County Sheriff’s office will provide the SWAT truck and the Under Sheriff George Warrell will be bringing the Cassia County Sheriffs Department boat. The Mini-Cassia Shelter (Crossroads Harbor) and Safe Kids will be doing car seat inspections.
Kids can enjoy free pumpkins which were donated by “The Farmers Daughters Farm” from Raft River. In addition, small pumpkins will be hidden around the park with a number on them, these may be taken to the pumpkin display for prizes donated by local businesses. A small child maze, treat bags, and a picture area will be set up for pictures. Organizers say this event is a great way to kick off fall, to promote safety, and to bring the community together.
Cleo Gallegos, Madam Mayor of Heyburn, said, ”I think it is an excellent idea for the community and I hope it can be an annual event for everyone to attend. I commend the HOPE group for what they are doing.”
