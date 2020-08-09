Heyburn city clerk receives Idaho Certified Municipal Clerk designation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — Ashlee Langley, Heyburn city clerk/treasurer, has completed all necessary requirements to receive the designation of Idaho Certified Municipal Clerk/Treasurer from the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.

The 100 hours of education are completed by attending the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association conferences as well as additional conferences.

Experience points come from serving in a position of clerk, treasurer, or a combination of both and or a financial officer of a municipality in Idaho. Professional and social contribution points are earned through involvement in organizing state conferences, serving as a mentor for new clerks and treasurers, and serving on state committees.

Langley served as the deputy city clerk of Heyburn from 2010 to 2015 and as the city clerk/treasurer from 2015 to present.

