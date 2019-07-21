{{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — The Heyburn Alumni Reunion will be Saturday at Connor’s Cafe, 339 S. 600 West, just off Interstate 84. Registration will begin at noon, followed by lunch at 1 p.m.

The day will include the honoring of alumni, a drawing for a quilt and time for visiting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments