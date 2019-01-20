KETCHUM — The 15th Idaho Regional Future City Competition included 37 teams from 17 different schools from all over Idaho. Hemingway STEAM School won two special awards:
- Most Innovative Design of Water Infrastructure Systems (Brown and Caldwell) — Future City Atlantis
- Best Transportation System (Kittelson & Associates Inc.) — Future City New Athens
For more information and photos, go to futurecity.org/idaho.
