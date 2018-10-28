BOISE — As influenza activity picks up, the American Red Cross urges healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
Donate locally at two locations:
- Ketchum — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road
- Filer — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave.
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
