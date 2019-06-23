TWIN FALLS — Three local health care professionals are among those receiving annual honors.
David Pate, St. Luke’s Health System president and chief operating officer, presented the 2019 President’s Awards during a banquet on June 13 in Boise.
“It’s challenging to choose every year from among more than 14,400 St. Luke’s team members,” Pate wrote in his blog about the awards. “Many wonderful people are nominated annually by their peers for this top system recognition.”
St. Luke’s Jerome nurse Cheryl Gardner, St. Luke’s Health Partners care advisor and social worker Violet Nahapet, and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center chef Mark Owsley are among the 23 St. Luke’s Health System employees honored with this year’s award.
“President’s Award recipients demonstrate excellence, epitomize our mission and vision, help to ensure a superior experience for our patients and their families and strive to exceed expectations for everyone,” Pate said. “Each is a role model in the truest sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.