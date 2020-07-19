Health Hero nomination deadline and award ceremony announced

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District has announced the nomination deadline of July 31 for its annual Health Hero awards. The nomination period for the awards has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A committee will review the nominations and select winners to be recognized on Sept. 16 before the monthly Board of Health meeting. The award ceremony will be open to the public. Measures will be taken to ensure social distancing standards and the health district requests attendees to wear masks. A contingency plan will be announced if conditions are not safe for an in-person ceremony.
“Now that we’ve gone through all the stages of the Governor’s reopening plan, we feel it’s safe to spotlight the people who have kept us safe during a difficult time,” Pam Jones, South Central Public Health District’s Health Board member and chair of the Health Heroes Committee, said in a statement. “Now is the perfect opportunity to thank the people who have gone above and beyond during this pandemic.”
Health Heroes includes four nomination categories and accepts nominations for residents in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
The following are eligible for nomination in each category:
Youth: A volunteer, age 18 or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative or organization and their efforts have helped their community become healthier. Limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make their community healthier. Limit entries to one person per nomination.
Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on their community health over the last year. Limit entries in this category to groups of two or more residents.
Nomination forms are available at http://phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes. Also view the previous Health Hero winners on the website. In the nomination form, include a description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award and how that person has impacted the community. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches and places of work
- Programs and activities to reduce suicides
- Promoting physical activity or other activities that help reduce obesity
- Help preparing a community for a disaster
- Efforts to decrease workplace injuries
- Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes
Employees of South Central Public Health District are not eligible to receive a Health Hero award or a Community Health Spotlight.
