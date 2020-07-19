Health Hero nomination deadline and award ceremony announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District has announced the nomination deadline of July 31 for its annual Health Hero awards. The nomination period for the awards has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A committee will review the nominations and select winners to be recognized on Sept. 16 before the monthly Board of Health meeting. The award ceremony will be open to the public. Measures will be taken to ensure social distancing standards and the health district requests attendees to wear masks. A contingency plan will be announced if conditions are not safe for an in-person ceremony.

“Now that we’ve gone through all the stages of the Governor’s reopening plan, we feel it’s safe to spotlight the people who have kept us safe during a difficult time,” Pam Jones, South Central Public Health District’s Health Board member and chair of the Health Heroes Committee, said in a statement. “Now is the perfect opportunity to thank the people who have gone above and beyond during this pandemic.”

Health Heroes includes four nomination categories and accepts nominations for residents in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

The following are eligible for nomination in each category: