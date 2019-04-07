TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls Health and Wellness Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.
Health and Wellness Foundation will host the event to raise awareness of preventive and alternative medicine.
The expo will feature speakers, educational sessions, and health and wellness vendors with a focus on sharing information on innovative technologies and holistic, alternative health practices. Breakout sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the schedule being posted onsite.
Keynote speaker will be Sam Tran, a clinical laboratory scientist and Global True Health educator from Washington. He will speak at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the sessions.
The wellness expo is free to the public to attend.
Vendor opportunities will be available for health and wellness advocates that range from alternative and natural medicine, holistic solutions, nutritionists, fitness instructors and more. Vendor application deadline is May 5.
For more information, contact Karen Tribulla, health event coordinator, at 208-420-5803 or ktribulla@gmail.com.
