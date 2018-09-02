JEROME — Con Paulos Chevrolet and Safe Kids will host the 22nd annual Back-to-School Health and Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the dealership, 251 E. Frontage Road, Exit 168, Jerome.
Rescue, fire, ambulance, SIRCOMM and police will be in attendance. There will be free food, raffles, safety booths, car seat checks, blood pressure checks, oral health checks and bike safety events.
Everyone is welcome for a fun and informative day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.