TWIN FALLS — The heads of four Twin Falls law enforcement agencies awarded Rep. Linda Wright-Hartgen of District 24 their Law Enforcement Legislator of the Year Award at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 18 in the Twin Falls City Park.
Twin Falls Chapter President of the Fraternal Order of Police Josh Hayes, Twin Falls City Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs joined to honor Rep. Wright-Hartgen for her efforts on behalf of law enforcement and in the fight against crime in the recently concluded legislative session.
In presenting the award, Loebs called Wright-Hartgen a “dedicated public servant and a true friend of law enforcement.” Carter praised her “exceptional courage” in standing with law enforcement and against drug crime, while Kingsbury lauded her consistent efforts to “reach out to those of us in the field for our advice on important law-enforcement issues.” Hayes praised her for helping to ensure law enforcement has “the tools it needs to fight drug crime.”
Rep. Wright-Hartgen is a freshman legislator and serves on the House Judiciary and Rules Committee which is the critical committee for law enforcement and criminal justice issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.