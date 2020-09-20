Harris named new nurse administrator at Cassia hospital

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital has announced that Bowen Harris, BSN, MBA, has been selected as their nurse administrator to replace Michele Pond-Bell, who retired early in September. He will start his new role on September 21.

“I am excited to welcome Bo to our Cassia Team,” said Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital administrator. “He is a professional, energetic and mission-driven leader who is going to help us fulfill our mission at the highest level.”

Harris has spent the last four years as the nurse manager of the Surgical Trauma Unit at Intermountain Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center in Murray, Utah. Before that he worked as a house supervisor at Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah, and as an emergency room charge nurse at the Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He received his BSN at the University of Utah and his MBA in Healthcare Management at Western Governors University.

In his new role, Harris looks forward to working with the multi-disciplinary team at Cassia Regional Hospital to continue to deliver excellent care to the community. “I want to make sure our patients, who are truly our neighbors, friends, and family, receive top-level care at costs they can afford,” he said.

Harris and his wife, Jamie, are excited to move to Burley, as they have longed to raise their three young boys in a small town. Harris and his family enjoy gardening, fishing, hiking, and camping together.

