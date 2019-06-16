SEARCY, Ark. — Hannah Bybee of Buhl was among more than 800 graduates to receive diplomas May 11 at Harding University's commencement ceremony. Bybee received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics.
Bybee was also named on the dean's list for the university’s spring 2019 semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.
