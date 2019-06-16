{{featured_button_text}}

SEARCY, Ark. — Hannah Bybee of Buhl was among more than 800 graduates to receive diplomas May 11 at Harding University's commencement ceremony. Bybee received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics.

Bybee was also named on the dean's list for the university’s spring 2019 semester for achieving a grade point average of 3.65 or higher.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments