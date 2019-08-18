HANSEN — Charlotte Butler, while in seventh grade at Hansen Jr./Sr. High, was invited to join the prestigious 7th Grade Talent Search for gifted students sponsored by Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (TIP).
Each year, a select group of students in the United States are identified as academically gifted based on their exceptional standardized test scores in school and are invited to participate in the Duke TIP program. Participants are then invited to take the above-grade level ACT or SAT tests designed for college-bound 10th graders and 11th graders so that their academic abilities and potential can be more accurately evaluated.
As a member of TIP, she also receives a variety of support services all the way through her senior year in high school, for college preparation and including access to research and other information about using one’s academic abilities more effectively.
Butler’s results in the SAT surpassed the college ready benchmark for 11th graders in Evidence Based Reading and Writing. In addition to her Duke University benefits, her results also qualified her for programs for gifted students through Johns Hopkins University. Butler is entering the eighth grade at Hansen Jr./Sr. High this fall, and her School Counselor is Sharee Hamilton.
