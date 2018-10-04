DURANGO, Colo. – Cooper Hanley, of Ketchum, graduated from Fort Lewis College in April with a bachelor's degree in engineering.
Nearly 400 students participated in the Spring Commencement ceremony. The commencement speech was delivered by John Hickenlooper, governor of the State of Colorado.
Fort Lewis College is in Durango, Colo.
