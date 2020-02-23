Hamilton College names honor students
CLINTON, N.Y. — Clara Harding of Hailey and Harrison Marshall of Bellevue were named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.

Harding, a first-year student at the college, is a graduate of Wood River High School.

Marshall, a first-year student, is a graduate of The Community School.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

