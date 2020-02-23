Hamilton College names honor students

CLINTON, N.Y. — Clara Harding of Hailey and Harrison Marshall of Bellevue were named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
You have free articles remaining.
Harding, a first-year student at the college, is a graduate of Wood River High School.
Marshall, a first-year student, is a graduate of The Community School.
To be named to the dean's list, students must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.