{{featured_button_text}}
Halloween Dance costume winners

Costume winners of the Western Connections Halloween Dance.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTERN CONNECTIONS

TWIN FALLS — Western Connections held its eighth annual Halloween Dance Monday at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. This celebration was for adults with special needs.

More than 300 people were in attendance, wearing their best costumes for the costume contest. Pizza and refreshments were served. Everyone had a wonderful time dancing and playing games.

A special thank you goes to Lighthouse Christian School, PBS, MDC, Innovative, Omega and all who made this party possible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments