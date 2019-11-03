TWIN FALLS — Western Connections held its eighth annual Halloween Dance Monday at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. This celebration was for adults with special needs.
More than 300 people were in attendance, wearing their best costumes for the costume contest. Pizza and refreshments were served. Everyone had a wonderful time dancing and playing games.
A special thank you goes to Lighthouse Christian School, PBS, MDC, Innovative, Omega and all who made this party possible.
