TWIN FALLS — Local teacher Cliff Hall was named 2018 Speech Teacher of the Year at the annual conference of the Idaho Speech Arts Teachers Association which represents instructors of drama, speech and debate. This ISATA award is given each year to only one high school speech instructor. 

“Although it was amazing just to be on the list of people selected, it is sincerely an honor (to have won), considering the other teachers who were nominated,” Hall said in a statement. “Some of them have been teaching much longer than I have.”

Hall is the IHSAA District IV president and has been employed by the Twin Falls School District for the last 21 years. He began teaching at Robert Stuart Junior High, moved to Vera C. O’Leary Junior High at the request of then principal Wiley Dobbs and now teaches at Canyon Ridge High School where he is also the debate coach.

