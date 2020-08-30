Hailey student wins award at Hamilton College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON, N.Y. — Clara Harding of Hailey was named the recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa Book Prize at Hamilton College's annual convocation ceremony on Aug. 23.

Harding, a sophomore at the college, is a graduate of Wood River High School.

Academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the virtual ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton's 209th academic year.

The Phi Beta Kappa Book Prizes are awarded to the 10 students who have the highest grade point averages at the conclusion of their first year of study.

