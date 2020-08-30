 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hailey student wins award at Hamilton College
0 comments

Hailey student wins award at Hamilton College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON, N.Y. — Clara Harding of Hailey was named the recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa Book Prize at Hamilton College's annual convocation ceremony on Aug. 23.

Harding, a sophomore at the college, is a graduate of Wood River High School.

Academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the virtual ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton's 209th academic year.

The Phi Beta Kappa Book Prizes are awarded to the 10 students who have the highest grade point averages at the conclusion of their first year of study.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News