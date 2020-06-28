Hailey student named to Ithaca College dean's list
0 comments

Hailey student named to Ithaca College dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ITHACA, N.Y. — Keegan Webber of Hailey was named to the Ithaca College dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Webber is majoring in theater production and design.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News