× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON, Maine — Carter Ros of Hailey was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020.

Students are recognized for the distinction by earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Ros, the son of Margo A. Ros of Hailey and Brian R. Ros, is a 2016 graduate of Wood River High School. He is majoring in anthropology and minoring in history at Bates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0