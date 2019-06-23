{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Cody Carter of Hailey was among 210 students to receive degrees during the commencement ceremony May 12 at Cornell College.

Carter graduated with degrees in psychology-psychology specialist concentration and kinesiology-exercise science concentration.

Cornell College is a national liberal arts college in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

