MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Cody Carter of Hailey was among 210 students to receive degrees during the commencement ceremony May 12 at Cornell College.
Carter graduated with degrees in psychology-psychology specialist concentration and kinesiology-exercise science concentration.
Cornell College is a national liberal arts college in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
