{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON — Anne Marie Deffe of Hailey has been named to Emmanuel College's dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

To earn a spot on the dean's list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution in Boston, Massachusetts.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments