BURLINGTON, Vt. — Eric Zimmer of Hailey has been named to the Champlain College dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

Students are recognized on the dean's list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Zimmer is majoring in computer science and innovation.

Champlain College is a nonprofit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

