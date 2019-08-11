{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library will host a free presentation on the “Ins and Outs of Bees and Beekeeping” with Tom Harned, owner of Five Bee Hives, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 7 W. Croy St. in Hailey.

Harned will discuss the life cycle of honeybees and why he became a professional beekeeper. He will share information about his responsibilities of spring and summer hive growth and how the honey is collected and processed.

Harned has been keeping bees in the Wood River Valley since 2010.

Information: haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments