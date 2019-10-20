HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library will host a free presentation by Don J. Easterbrook, emeritus professor of geology at Western Washington University, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 7 W. Croy St. Easterbrook will discuss “Idaho Geology: From Pre-Cambrian to Cenozoic.”
Another program on Idaho geology will be held later in the fall and will focus on the impact of the Pleistocene Ice Ages on Idaho landforms.
Easterbrook has resided in Wood River Valley since 1998 and is author of “Geology of Sun Valley, Idaho” published in 2018. He has conducted geologic research in the Sawtooth Range, Rocky Mountains in Wyoming, the Cascade Range, New Zealand and Argentina. Easterbrook has written a dozen books, 200 professional geological papers and presented 31 papers at international meetings in several countries. He was chairman of the Western Washington University geology department for 12 years and served as a United States representative to the United Nations International Geological Correlation Program. He has also received numerous awards and appeared on national TV network shows.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
